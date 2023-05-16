Academic bio: Honor roll; National Honor Society; Rotary Club award; Missouri Scholars Academy.
Athletic bio: Basketball: Class 3 all-state (2023); Class 3 District 5 co-player of the year (2023); Public High League small schools player of the year (2023), first team all-conference (2022, 2023), honorable mention (2021); two-time area leading scorer (2021-22; 2022-23); Post-Dispatch athlete of the week (twice); all-tournament teams at Normandy (2021) and Borgia (2022); Borgia tournament scoring record holder; team captain (2022-2023). Soccer: Public High League honorable mention all-conference (2021).
Activities: Black Student Union; Yearbook Club; Aim High teacher's assistant; National Society of Black Engineers Jr. PCI; Kappa Leadership and Development League; School Ambassador; ultimate Frisbee team. Volunteer: SLU Campus Kitchen; Food Outreach.
Favorite subject: Math. “Because math is a creative subject and offers a challenge. I love solving complex mathematical problems and finding solutions to difficult equations. In addition, it's my favorite because it's applied in the real world as well as what I'm going to major in.”
Favorite book: “Hunger Games.”
Role model: My father. “He is always there when I need him. He teaches me life lessons, from how to tie a tie to teaching me how to change the wiper blades on my car. My father is a community activist and treats my friends like his sons also. He is always willing to assist them in all of their endeavors. To me, he represents a moral and spiritual example of what a man should be. He has been my coach on the basketball court as well as off the court. He is always there to be a sounding board and gives great advice when I need it. He is generous to a fault. And I enjoy just being around him.”