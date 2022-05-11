Metro: Anna Steck

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Phi Beta Kappa award; student of the month.
Athletic bio: Basketball: second team all-conference.
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; FCA of Greater St. Louis student board; peer tutor; basketball referee.
College: Webster University.
Goal: “I want to learn the reasons and systems that create poverty around the globe so that I can more effectively work to make big changes in these systems. I will likely have a very small role in this as just one individual, but every effort is important.”
Favorite subject: History. “I am interested in the ways that society is affected by the past. I also believe that in learning about history, we can learn the ways we can and need to rectify the injustices of the past.”
Favorite book: “Sarah's Key” by Tatiana de Rosnay.
Role model: Paul Farmer. “He founded Partners in Health with the hope of solving problems that world leaders said were too hard and too expensive. He refused to accept injustice where he saw it or let anyone be viewed as disposable. He also asked hard questions and was fascinated by his studies in medicine and anthropology. I hope to use my passion for justice and love of academics to change the world in a tiny fraction of the way that Farmer has.”