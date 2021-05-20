Metro-East Lutheran: Caitlin Reynolds

Sports: Volleyball (four years), basketball (four years), softball (one year), soccer (one year).
Academic bio: National Honor Society; high honor roll with distinction; academic challenge award for third place on the regional English test (2020); academic challenge WYSE team.
Athletic bio: Athletic serve award (nominated by school staff). Basketball: team captain (three years); Riverbender athlete of the month. Volleyball: team captain (three years).
Activities: Senior class officer; Spanish club; garden club. Volunteer: various around school and community. Hobbies: singing and music; painting and art; journaling.
College: University of Missouri.
Goal: “I hope to graduate with a degree (hopefully masters) and get a job that I am really passionate about. Through my job and throughout life I want to be a strong leader and trailblazer, with an influence and impact on the world around me. I also want to help people better themselves, learn more about the world and fight for good causes. A big goal of mine for my adult life is to travel anywhere I can and learn more about other cultures and people and how they live their lives. Another goal of mine is to continue working on fitness and keeping athletics as a big part of my life, and maybe even coaching when I’m older. Lastly I want to be a light to everyone around me and show God’s love to anyone I come in contact with.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology.
Favorite book: “Anything that gets me lost in thought or brings up new ideas and interesting topics of discussion.”
Favorite musician: Queen.
Role model: “My mom is and has always been my biggest role model. When I was young she was my first teacher and coach. She would do creative writing with me when I was 4 years old and taught me about science and the natural world. She also was the one that gave me my extremely competitive spirit and introduced me to my favorite sport: volleyball. As I grew up I wanted to play volleyball and basketball for as long as I could like her (she played both at Concordia University) and I wanted to travel the world like her (she’s been so many places and has so many stories). Most of all, I strive to have her empathetic and understanding nature. She’s a teacher and has always shown me what it’s like to care for others and put your heart into your career.”