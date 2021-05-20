 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro-East Lutheran: Caitlin Reynolds
0 comments

Metro-East Lutheran: Caitlin Reynolds

  • 0

Sports: Volleyball (four years), basketball (four years), softball (one year), soccer (one year).

Academic bio: National Honor Society; high honor roll with distinction; academic challenge award for third place on the regional English test (2020); academic challenge WYSE team.

Athletic bio: Athletic serve award (nominated by school staff). Basketball: team captain (three years); Riverbender athlete of the month. Volleyball: team captain (three years).

Activities: Senior class officer; Spanish club; garden club. Volunteer: various around school and community. Hobbies: singing and music; painting and art; journaling.

College: University of Missouri.

Goal: “I hope to graduate with a degree (hopefully masters) and get a job that I am really passionate about. Through my job and throughout life I want to be a strong leader and trailblazer, with an influence and impact on the world around me. I also want to help people better themselves, learn more about the world and fight for good causes. A big goal of mine for my adult life is to travel anywhere I can and learn more about other cultures and people and how they live their lives. Another goal of mine is to continue working on fitness and keeping athletics as a big part of my life, and maybe even coaching when I’m older. Lastly I want to be a light to everyone around me and show God’s love to anyone I come in contact with.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology.

Favorite book: “Anything that gets me lost in thought or brings up new ideas and interesting topics of discussion.”

Favorite musician: Queen.

Role model: “My mom is and has always been my biggest role model. When I was young she was my first teacher and coach. She would do creative writing with me when I was 4 years old and taught me about science and the natural world. She also was the one that gave me my extremely competitive spirit and introduced me to my favorite sport: volleyball. As I grew up I wanted to play volleyball and basketball for as long as I could like her (she played both at Concordia University) and I wanted to travel the world like her (she’s been so many places and has so many stories). Most of all, I strive to have her empathetic and understanding nature. She’s a teacher and has always shown me what it’s like to care for others and put your heart into your career.”

Metro East Lutheran Caitlin Reynolds

Metro East Lutheran Caitlin Reynolds

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports