Metro-East Lutheran: Cameron Gusewelle

Sports: Basketball, volleyball, football.
Academic bio: Honor roll; National Honor Society;
Athletic bio: Volleyball: Lutheran St. Charles all-tournament team (2019). RiverBender athlete of the month.
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Lutheran summer camp junior counselor; swimming, yoga.
College: Grand Canyon University.
Goal: "I want to travel internationally frequently. I also want to own a diner where I have regulars and we shout ‘Norm!’ when one of them walks in. If I don’t figure out how to cook, though I’ll just keep enjoying this life that God has blessed me with.”
Favorite subject: Journalism. “It challenges me to be creative, but it’s never too stressful and it’s always enjoyable.”
Favorite book: “The Book of Joy” by Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, and Douglas Abrams.
Favorite musician: Chance the Rapper.
Role model: My older brothers. “I’ve watched them encounter so many things that I have to go through a few years after they do and it really helps to see how it pans out for them. Many times, I watch them do great things, but they’re only human so I’ve seen them go through tough times as well. They’ve taught me that it’s how you bounce back and learn from those times to become a better person that matters the most.”
