Academic bio: Straight-A report cards throughout high school with honors, advanced and college-prep courses.
Athletic bio: Basketball: First team all-conference (2023); second in all-time single-season program free-throw shooting percentage (2023). Softball: First team all-conference (2021); second in all-time single-season program batting average.
Activities: Enjoy hanging out with my brothers and little sister and spending time outside with them; I do a lot of babysitting; select softball for the O’Fallon Tomahawks (18-under); play competitive wiffle ball for the NWA Wiffle Ball league out of O’Fallon, Mo.
College: Undecided. “I have seven siblings, so I would like to stay close to home to be with them. I will probably attend either SIUE or a junior college. I know in whatever I decide to do that I would like to work with children. I am considering the occupations of teacher, child life specialist, occupational therapist and physical therapist.”
Favorite subject: Pre-calculus. “I enjoy math because every problem has a solution, and it is very rewarding to discover.”
Favorite musician: Huey Lewis and the News/
Favorite book: “The Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins.
Role model: My mom. “She is a stay-at-home mom, which is what I would love to be in the future. I would like to be as efficient at running a household as she is if I am able to marry and have children. In addition to being at home the majority of the time, my mom also works part time as a physical therapist (mostly on weekends when my dad isn’t at work). She graduated as valedictorian from Belleville East High School.”