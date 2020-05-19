Metro: Ivy Fitzsimmons

Sports: Volleyball, soccer.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Missouri Scholars Academy; AP classes; IB classes; Smith Book Award; honor roll; four-year scholar athlete.
Athletic bio: Soccer captain; 2019 Public High League athlete of the year; PHL tournament winner.
Activities: Student council member and president; Metro Women's Association (club); Metro Spanish club; Metro environmental club; volunteer with Planned Parenthood; I have two jobs; rock climbing and other outdoor activities.
College: Warren Wilson College.
Goal: “I strive to be a life-long learner. I want to find ways to create and foster meaningful relationships between people and their communities and the environment.”
Favorite subject: Spanish. “My teacher motivates us to learn fully providing information on tradition and culture as well as grammar details.”
Favorite book: “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward.
Favorite musician: Fiona Apple.
Role model: “Christen Press is a role model for me not only because of her success, dedication and sensational ability for the game of soccer but also in her activism. Her activism includes fighting for equal pay and gender equality and her collaboration with Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, and Meghan Klingenberg. Their company Re-Inc is an original woman-run company that pushes for the powerful statement re-imagining the status quo and fostering equity, progress, and creativity.”
