Metro: Sophia Nguyen
Academic rank: 10.

Sports: Volleyball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Wellesley Book Award; Student of the Month.

Athletic bio: SLPS scholar athlete; first team all-conference.

Activities: Affton Christian Food Pantry volunteer; Teen Advocates for Sexual Health; Metro Garden Club.

College: University of Missouri.

Goal: “I hope to become a nurse that works at Planned Parenthood or at health clinics aimed towards women of color. I strongly believe that everyone should have access to proper resources concerning their sexual health, regardless of their income and background. As a Vietnamese woman, I hope to provide care for my own community as well as others that may need it.”

Favorite subject: Math, “especially AP Calculus and IB Mathematics. I enjoy this subject because the satisfaction of completing a difficult problem and having the correct solution is greater than any joy I've ever felt in my other classes. I like the structure and straightforward concept behind the various math rules and formulas.”

Favorite book: “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

Favorite musician: Jhené Aiko.

Role model: My grandmother. “She has taught me kindness, love, and selflessness at a young age. These characteristics are what drive my motivations and have shaped me into the person that I am.”

 Scholar Athlete
