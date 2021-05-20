Metro: Sophia Nguyen

Academic rank: 10.
Sports: Volleyball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Wellesley Book Award; Student of the Month.
Athletic bio: SLPS scholar athlete; first team all-conference.
Activities: Affton Christian Food Pantry volunteer; Teen Advocates for Sexual Health; Metro Garden Club.
College: University of Missouri.
Goal: “I hope to become a nurse that works at Planned Parenthood or at health clinics aimed towards women of color. I strongly believe that everyone should have access to proper resources concerning their sexual health, regardless of their income and background. As a Vietnamese woman, I hope to provide care for my own community as well as others that may need it.”
Favorite subject: Math, “especially AP Calculus and IB Mathematics. I enjoy this subject because the satisfaction of completing a difficult problem and having the correct solution is greater than any joy I've ever felt in my other classes. I like the structure and straightforward concept behind the various math rules and formulas.”
Favorite book: “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”