MICDS: Hasani Spann

Sports: Basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: MICDS Cum Laude Society; Questbridge Match Scholarship Recipient – Stanford; Gates Scholarship semifinalist; National Merit finalist; AP Scholar with Honors (11th-12th grade); Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Book Award; RS Beasley Award; MICDS Science Award; Presidential Volunteer Award; MICDS Elliot Scholar; MICDS Pershing Merit Scholar; MICDS 1st Honors.
Athletic bio: Basketball: single-game program record for 3-pointers; St. Louis basketball Top 50 rank.
Activities: Black Student Union; Theatre; Robotics; We Can Help: Elderly and Therapy Patient Home Assistance (co-founder); Freedom School volunteer youth counselor; Kingdom House volunteer.
College: Stanford.
Goal: “Aerospace engineer.”
Favorite subject: Physics.
Favorite book: “Speaker for the Dead” by Orson Scott Card.
Favorite musician: Ace Hood.
Role model: My mother. “She's always been my image of strength, intelligence, and success.”