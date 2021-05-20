 Skip to main content
MICDS: Hasani Spann
MICDS: Hasani Spann

Sports: Basketball, track and field.

Academic bio: MICDS Cum Laude Society; Questbridge Match Scholarship Recipient – Stanford; Gates Scholarship semifinalist; National Merit finalist; AP Scholar with Honors (11th-12th grade); Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Book Award; RS Beasley Award; MICDS Science Award; Presidential Volunteer Award; MICDS Elliot Scholar; MICDS Pershing Merit Scholar; MICDS 1st Honors.

Athletic bio: Basketball: single-game program record for 3-pointers; St. Louis basketball Top 50 rank.

Activities: Black Student Union; Theatre; Robotics; We Can Help: Elderly and Therapy Patient Home Assistance (co-founder); Freedom School volunteer youth counselor; Kingdom House volunteer.

College: Stanford.

Goal: “Aerospace engineer.”

Favorite subject: Physics.

Favorite book: “Speaker for the Dead” by Orson Scott Card.

Favorite musician: Ace Hood.

Role model: My mother. “She's always been my image of strength, intelligence, and success.”

