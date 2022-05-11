MICDS: Kate Oliver

Academic bio: First honors; math award (sophomore); arts award (junior); Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute book award recipient; Cum Laude Society member.
Athletic bio: Field Hockey: Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2018, 2020, 2021) and second team (2019); Metro League co-player of the year (2021); first team all-Metro League (2018-20); NFHCA national academic (2020-21); NFHCA scholar of distinction (2020-2021); Max Field Hockey all-region (2021); NFHCA High School Senior Impact Team (2021). Lacrosse: First team all-Metro League (2019).
Activities: Volunteer: Assistant coach for Aim Field Hockey freshman through junior year.
College: Harvard.
Goal: “In college, I want to be part of a national championship-winning team. Once I graduate college, my goal is be part of a group that cures pancreatic cancer. My uncle recently passed away from stage four pancreatic cancer, and in his honor I want to help all others affected by this terrible disease.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I love seeing how it is so interconnected to my life. I also love the challenge of solving a new problem and the satisfaction of finding the right answer, whether it's on the first, second, or 10th try.”
Favorite book: “The Count of Monte Cristo.”
Role model: My mom. “She is able to handle the craziness of our family and still find time to give back to the community. She is the unsung hero of our family and she never complains about it. I hope to grow up to be as strong and confident as her.”