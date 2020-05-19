MICDS: Palmer Mihalevich

Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: Freshman foreign language award; completion of plant science strand; first honors; Cum Laude honors.
Athletic bio: Track and field: captain as a junior and senior; eight all-state finishes; Cross country: captain as a senior; Class 3 team state championship (2019); two all-state individual finishes.
Activities: Senior leadership program; volunteer at St. Louis Zoo; volunteer at church nursery.
College, major: Rhodes College.
Goal: "I hope to be a part of the greater movement to help our earth's environment through scientific discovery and research. I hope to be an important stepping stone in the work done to help save the environment. I hope that my work in environmental science, or another science if I change my path, will benefit the world in a small but significant way.”
Favorite subject: Environmental science. “Science is a never-ending road to curiosity and discovery; there is and always will be more to learn.”
Favorite book: "Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe.
Favorite musician: Radiohead.
Role model: Jacqueline Zoeller, a former teammate. "She exemplified the idea that it is not necessarily what you say that makes you a good leader but what you do, and what she did showed me and the rest of the team what a dedicated and kind person she was through her success on the track and cross country team. She was someone I looked up to because she worked hard but treated everyone with respect as an upperclassman and committed her mind and heart to the sport and her teammates.”
