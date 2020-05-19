Miller Career: Ajanae Garrett
Ajanae Garrett, Miller Career

Academic rank: 8.

Sports: Basketball, cross country.

Academic bio: Honor roll, PHL scholar athlete.

Athletic bio: All-conference first team.

Activities: Phoenix Winter Warm-Up coat drive; adopt a family program; worked at free basketball camp; principal advisory board.

College, major: John Wood Community College, law or criminal justice.

Favorite subject: Writing.

Favorite book: "The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins.

Favorite musician: Rod Waves.

Role model: “My coach.”

