Miller Career: Ny’lah Rutlin May 11, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Miller Career Ny’lah Rutlin Scholar Athlete Sports: Basketball.Academic bio: Honor roll.Athletic bio: Member of 2019 Class 4 fourth-place state team.Activities: Noah’s Ark summer day camp volunteer; intern at Employment Connections and Clyde C. Miller.College: Harris-Stowe State University.Goal: “I hope to start my shoe business and be able to help my family as well.”Favorite subject: Environmental science. Favorite book: “The Crossover.”Role model: My Nana. “She is the perfect example of what hard work looks like.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Work Volunteer Clyde C. Miller Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring