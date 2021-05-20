Miller Career: Vemetrius Jackson

Academic rank: 20 of 75.
Sports: Basketball, football.
Academic bio: Honor roll every semester.
Athletic bio: All-Public High League.
College, major: Greenville University, criminal justice.
Goal: “I hope that when I’m older I’m be able to take care of my whole family financially so they don’t have to work hard anymore.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Babe & Me” by Dan Gutman.
Favorite musician: Lil Durk.
Role model: My dad. “He’s taught me every day in life on how to be a good, well-rounded African-American male.”