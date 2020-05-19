Mount Olive: Carlie Scheiter
Mount Olive: Carlie Scheiter

Carlie Scheiter, Mt. Olive

Carlie Scheiter, Mt. Olive

Academic rank: 7 of 27.

Sports: Volleyball, cheerleading.

Academic bio: High honors; purple and gold academic awards (four years).

Athletic bio: Prairie State first team all-conference (2019).

Activities: Pep club; church volunteer work.

College: Lincoln Land Community College.

Goal: "I hope to have a successful and fulfilling career.”

Favorite subject: Advanced biology. “I enjoy doing dissections.”

Favorite musician: Luke Combs or Morgan Wallen.

Role model: My parents. “I look up to them and hope to make them proud.”

