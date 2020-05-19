Mount Olive: Carlie Scheiter

Academic rank: 7 of 27.
Sports: Volleyball, cheerleading.
Academic bio: High honors; purple and gold academic awards (four years).
Athletic bio: Prairie State first team all-conference (2019).
Activities: Pep club; church volunteer work.
College: Lincoln Land Community College.
Goal: "I hope to have a successful and fulfilling career.”
Favorite subject: Advanced biology. “I enjoy doing dissections.”
Favorite musician: Luke Combs or Morgan Wallen.
Role model: My parents. “I look up to them and hope to make them proud.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.