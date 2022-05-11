Mount Olive: Sarah Korunka

Academic bio: Valedictorian; Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; Silver Medallion recipient; high honors; perfect attendance.
Activities: Student council; scholastic bowl; school play; pep club; yearbook; Steam Club; select softball; prom committee; scorekeeper at sports competitions; worked as maintenance at Integrity of Wood River; sold concessions at a basketball game; member of freshman and sophomore float committee. Volunteer: freshman orientation; high school blood drive; Hillsboro Advanced Veterinary Care; assistant coach for volleyball and softball camps; NHS ceremony; activities with residents at Edwardsville Care Center; Big Brothers Big Sisters.
College: SIU Edwardsville.
Goal: “I hope that I earn my PhD in pharmacy and my MBA so that I can become a pharmacist. I love to help people and this is one of the ways I am able to.”
Favorite subject: Mathematics. “I can catch onto the concepts faster than other subjects and I am very good with numbers and formulas.”
Favorite book: “A Shattered Moment.”
Role model: Both of my parents. “They both work very hard and are always giving 110% at what they do. They are also both very loving, caring, and respectful to anyone, especially my sister and I. They have given me everything and in the future I hope I can do the same by taking care of them.”