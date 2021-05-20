 Skip to main content
Mount Olive: Tori Kierbach
Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Softball.

Academic bio: Silver Medallion of Excellence award; National Honor Society secretary; High Honor Student.

Activities: Student Council treasurer; Pep Club; yearbook; Girl Scouts (earned Bronze, Silver and Gold award); clubs softball for Louisville Lady Sluggers 03-Wright. Volunteer: blood drives, bell ringing, sporting events, carnivals, softball teams; recently hosted a softball camp for the young girls in my surrounding communities.

College: Williams Baptist University.

Goal: “I plan to become a lawyer and to work with and help underprivileged communities and the people that need aid.”

Favorite subject: History.

Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

Favorite musician: “I like all kinds of music.”

Role model: My dad. “Not only does he sit for hours on a bucket to help me, but he is there for me and my family no matter what.”

 Scholar Athlete
