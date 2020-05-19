Nashville: Elise Spencer

Academic rank: 9 of 105.
Sports: Volleyball, dance.
Academic bio: High honor roll; National Honor Society (vice president); ACORN Equality Scholarship winner; Red Cross Scholarship winner; IDTA Scholar Athlete (four years).
Athletic bio: Volleyball: team most improved player (2019); team spirit award (2018, 2019); fourth place in Class 2A state tournament (2018); Dance: Illinois Drill Team Association rising star (two years); top 10 Illinois solo finalist; 2019 leadership award; first runner-up and two third-place finishes at IDTA state between 2017-2020; United Dance Association all-American (twice).
Activities: Lifesavers; math team; academic challenge; FCA; recycling club; school musicals; student council; class vice president.
College: San Diego State.
Goal: “I hope to accomplish having a successful career doing what I love. I want to be a lawyer practicing and hopefully will have a happy family.”
Favorite subject: Civics. “I love learning about current events and discussing politics. And I love my teacher and our discussions we have in class while learning about our country.”
Favorite book: “Fierce” by Aly Raisman.
Favorite musician: Billie Eilish.
Role model: “My older brother, Kyler, has always been so hardworking and dedicated to what he’s doing in life. Whether it be from his golf career or his actual career, his work ethic is second to none. He inspires me daily, whether I like to admit or not, to approach life positively and determined. When Kyler walks in a room he’s such a positive light, I hope one day I can be half the person he is.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.