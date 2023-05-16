Sports: Volleyball (four years); track and field (three years).
Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; High Honor Roll; 4.0 GPA.
Athletic bio: Most improved (volleyball, 2022); 3rd in track State (2022, 4x200 relay); two regional titles (volleyball, 2021-2022); three sectional titles (volleyball 2021; track 2021-2022); all-state (track 2022); several conference titles.
Activities: National Honor Society (2021-2023); Academic Challenge (2022); NCHS Pep Club. I am also an Illinois Licensed Pharmacy Technician and work at a local pharmacy.
College: Southeast Missouri State University.
Favorite subject: Biology. “It all just really clicks in my head super easily, and my teachers in the subject have always been wonderful. Learning about life in general, how it works, and the complex systems within is very fascinating. There is always something new to be learned about the nature around us.”
Favorite book: “Throne of Glass” series by Sarah J. Maas.
Role model: My great grandmother. “She is the strongest woman I have ever met, and I truly believe that I will never meet someone stronger. At 100 years old, she maintains an incredibly independent lifestyle. She still regularly bakes entirely homemade pies for my family, knits beautiful quilts for both donation and as gifts, and still passes her driving test every year. Her entire life has been an uphill battle that she took in stride, and I hope to one day lead the same hard-working legacy as her.”