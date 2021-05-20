 Skip to main content
Nasvhille: Abigail Maschhoff
Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Volleyball.

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society secretary; Presidents Education Award; math team; academic challenge (sectional qualifier).

Athletic bio: Two-year varsity volleyball player.

Activities: Yearbook; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Kindness Committee; Senior Peer Mentor; assist school's athletics director with multiple tasks. Volunteer: local grade schools and nursing homes; enjoy writing sports articles and taking pictures for my town's newspaper.

College, major: University of Mississippi, majoring in integrated marketing communications with a minor in journalism.

Goal: “After my college education, I hope to land a job working for a corporate company as a marketing specialist or graphic designer and hope to work my way up from there.”

Favorite subject: Desktop publishing and yearbook class.

Favorite book: “To All the Boys I've Loved Before” by Jenny Han.

Favorite musicians: DaBaby; Britney Spears.

Role model: “Aside from my parents, I will always consider my teacher and athletic director, Mrs. Alicia Heggemeier, a huge role model. She is the most hard-working woman I know, not only as a teacher and athletic director, but also as a dedicated mother. I will continue to look up at her and aspire to have the same work ethic and drive that she has for school academics, athletics and her family.”

