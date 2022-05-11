 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerinx Hall: Lucy Brady

Sports: Cross Country, track and field.

Academic bio: First honor roll; Merit Scholar; National Honor Society; Outstanding World Languages Award (Spanish); Computer Science Innovation Award; Distinction in Mathematics Award.

Athletic bio: Track and Field: All-state (2021); all-conference for 400 meters and 1600 relay (2021); most spirit and hustle award (2019, 2021); team captain (2022). Cross country: state qualifier (2019).

Activities: Student body treasurer; class treasure; president of Loretto Life Club. Volunteer: TASK (team activities for special kids); KEEN (kids enjoy exercise now); and Mary Queen of Peace.

College: Marquette University.

Goal: “I hope to become an aerospace engineer. It has always been my dream to work at NASA in order to design and build spacecraft.”

Favorite subject: Anything STEM. “I really like math and science, especially physics. I have always had a natural knack when it comes to math, which made me actually enjoy doing it. Taking physics for the first time in high school made me realize that I really wanted to be an engineer. I also am very interested in computer science, and I have taken many coding classes and learned a few different coding languages.”

Favorite book: “Chronicles of Narnia” series by CS Lewis.

Role model: My older brothers. “They are both much older than I, so ever since I was a kid I have looked up to them. They pushed themselves in school, sports and other daily activities, which inspired me to do the same. They also both studied engineering in college and love math and science, just like me.”

