Nerinx Hall: Mackenzie Duff

Sports: Soccer, basketball (four-year varsity in each).
Academic bio: English Enthusiast award; Chemistry award; top 25 percent in the class (four years).
Athletic bio: Soccer: defensive MVP (2019); second team all-conference (twice). Basketball: School's all-time leading scorer with 1,537 points; team MVP and first team all-conference (three seasons); second team all-conference (one season); 2018-2019 MBCA all-district player and player of the year.
Activities: Teach swim lessons in the summer; volunteer at multiple places including TASK, St. Vincent De Paul and Guardian Angel.
College: Clemson University.
Goal: “I hope to win a conference and national championship at Clemson University. I also hope to start my own clothing business one day for athletic gear and everyday wear.”
Favorite subject: Chemistry. “I had an amazing teacher who made me believe in my academic and overall abilities as a person. I never liked science before and now I have a good appreciation for it thanks to Dr. Chambers.”
Favorite book: “The Outsiders.”
Favorite musicians: Morgan Wallen; The Weeknd.
Role model: My parents. “My dad played collegiate basketball at SLU and he's pushed me to be the best possible athlete and student I can be. He's kept me going in the right direction and has been an amazing sports and life coach. My mom is also my role model because she is extremely supportive and always there to pick me up and remind me of my worth as an athlete and person. They have both made me the athlete and student I am because of their endless support and encouragement.”