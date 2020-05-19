Nerinx Hall: Rachel Solverud

Academic rank: 2 out of 143.
Sports: Basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; First Honors; National Merit Commended Scholar; Princeton Book Award; National German Exam Gold Medal; Poetry Out Loud school and regional champion (twice).
Athletic bio: Skippy Keefer Sportsmanship and Participation Award nominee; basketball: all-district team.
Activities: Fitness and Wellness Club president; School Ambassador; KEEN (Kids Enjoy Exercise Now); Junior Leadership Board; writing poetry.
College: University of Missouri.
Goal: "I want to major in biomedical engineering so I can research and develop solutions to the world's medical problems. I am especially interested in increasing accessibility in the public world for people with mental and physical disabilities. Biomedical engineering would give me the medical background information to apply to the problems in the world that engineering can help solve.”
Favorite subject: “Any type of science class! I love science because it explains why the world works the way it does. Biology has been one of my favorite classes at Nerinx because I learned about the complexities of natural life.”
Favorite book: "The Da Vinci Code” by Dan Brown.
Favorite musician: The Killers.
Role model: My mom. “She is the best teacher I have ever met. She is a helper and always puts others before herself. She is my biggest supporter in anything I do, and I know I can always count on her. She is selfless and humble, while also being the most compassionate, authentic and beautiful person I know.”
