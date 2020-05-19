New Athens: Lindsey Poirot

Academic rank: 2.
Sports: Softball, basketball, volleyball.
Academic bio: Honor roll; Salutatorian; chemistry award (junior); Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Softball: all-conference, all-area first team, all-state third team (sophomore, junior). Volleyball: all-conference (sophomore, junior, senior).
Activities: FCA; student council, math team.
College: University of Mississippi.
Goal: “I hope to become a successful pharmacist.”
Favorite subject: Chemistry. “It is the perfect combination of science and math.”
Favorite book: “Harry Potter” series.
Favorite musician: Thomas Rhett.
Role model: My parents. “They have taught me how to work as hard as you can and it will pay off in the end.”
