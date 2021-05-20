New Athens: Mason Page

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Golf, basketball, baseball.
Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; Murray State presidential scholarship recipient; DAR Good Citizen Scholarship (district and state champion); Voice of Democracy Essay (district champion); New Athens math, Spanish, health, chemistry and biology awards.
Athletic bio: Golf: sectional qualifier; all-Cahokia Conference. Basketball: team captain; all-Cahokia Conference.
Activities: Student government president; National Honor Society president; student council; Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle leader; math team; St. Clair County Teen Court.
College: Murray State University.
Goal: “I hope to become a forensic accountant for the FBI. I would also like to coach basketball at the high school level.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Favorite musician: Drake.
Role model: My brother, Isaiah Page. “Regardless of the individual, my brother treats everyone with kindness and respect. He has a good heart and will always fight for the people he cares about.”