New Haven: Emma McIntyre

Academic rank: 1 of 45.
Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: Missouri Scholars 100; Future Business Leaders of America Accounting 2 state champion; Joyce Ivy Scholar; Questbridge National College Match finalist; Questbridge College Prep Scholar; East Central College Humanities Festival Spanish Essay Writing Contest honorable mention; High Honor Roll; Academic Activity Award; academic all-conference; academic all-state.
Athletic bio: Cross Country: all-state (four seasons); district champion (freshman, senior); all-district (freshman-senior); all-conference (freshman, sophomore, senior); Washington Missourian athlete of the week (senior); KLPW Athlete of the Week (senior). Track and Field: all-state 3200m (freshman, sophomore); district champion 4x800m (freshman); district champion 3200m (freshman); all-district 4x800m (freshman, sophomore), 1600m (sophomore), 3200m (freshman, sophomore); all-conference 4x800m (freshman), 3200m (freshman).
Activities: Future Business Leaders of America treasurer (senior); Fellowship of Christian Athletes secretary (sophomore, junior), vice president (senior); student council; National Honor Society; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; volunteer with the Joyce Ivy Foundation; Girls on the Run Running Buddy.
College: Columbia University.
Goal: “I want to do research as an astrophysicist and hopefully work at NASA or the Jet Propulsion Laboratory someday.”
Favorite subject: Calculus.
Favorite book: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak.
Favorite musician: Taylor Swift.
Role model: My sister. “She's a runner like me, and she's dealt with many injuries in her career, but she always kept a positive attitude and kept working through the injuries. She's been an inspiration to me in my running career, and life in general.”