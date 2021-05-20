 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Haven: Emma McIntyre
0 comments

New Haven: Emma McIntyre

  • 0

Academic rank: 1 of 45.

Sports: Cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: Missouri Scholars 100; Future Business Leaders of America Accounting 2 state champion; Joyce Ivy Scholar; Questbridge National College Match finalist; Questbridge College Prep Scholar; East Central College Humanities Festival Spanish Essay Writing Contest honorable mention; High Honor Roll; Academic Activity Award; academic all-conference; academic all-state.

Athletic bio: Cross Country: all-state (four seasons); district champion (freshman, senior); all-district (freshman-senior); all-conference (freshman, sophomore, senior); Washington Missourian athlete of the week (senior); KLPW Athlete of the Week (senior). Track and Field: all-state 3200m (freshman, sophomore); district champion 4x800m (freshman); district champion 3200m (freshman); all-district 4x800m (freshman, sophomore), 1600m (sophomore), 3200m (freshman, sophomore); all-conference 4x800m (freshman), 3200m (freshman).

Activities: Future Business Leaders of America treasurer (senior); Fellowship of Christian Athletes secretary (sophomore, junior), vice president (senior); student council; National Honor Society; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; volunteer with the Joyce Ivy Foundation; Girls on the Run Running Buddy.

College: Columbia University.

Goal: “I want to do research as an astrophysicist and hopefully work at NASA or the Jet Propulsion Laboratory someday.”

Favorite subject: Calculus.

Favorite book: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak.

Favorite musician: Taylor Swift.

Role model: My sister. “She's a runner like me, and she's dealt with many injuries in her career, but she always kept a positive attitude and kept working through the injuries. She's been an inspiration to me in my running career, and life in general.”

New Haven Emma McIntyre

New Haven Emma McIntyre

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports