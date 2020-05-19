New Haven: Jay Eichelberger
New Haven: Jay Eichelberger

Jay Eichelberger, New Haven

Academic rank: 2 of 33.

Sports: Basketball, baseball.

Academic bio: High honor roll; student of the month; Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Award; Four Rivers academic all-conference; Academic Activity Award; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Second team all-conference; all-district; athlete of the week; all-area honorable mention.

Activities: Class president; FCA; conservation group. Volunteer: elementary boys basketball tournament; Quail Forever Banquet; fair cleanup; church picnics; All-Abilities Athletics; Friendship Plate.

College: State Technical College of Missouri.

Goal: “I hope to become someone that anyone can trust and rely on. I want to accomplish my goal of becoming a lineman and living life to the fullest.”

Favorite subject: Calculus. “It is challenging. My class is very small and I have an excellent teacher that makes learning easy and enjoyable.”

Favorite book: "Fourmile” by Watt Key.

Favorite musician: George Strait.

Role model: “My grandpa has been a great role model for me because he shows a lot of qualities that I strive for. He is a hard worker, reliable, and has a fix for any problem that arises.”

