Normandy: Gene Hawkins May 16, 2023 31 min ago Gene Hawkins, Normandy Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 6.Sports: Basketball.Academic bio: National Honor Society; A and B honor roll.Athletic bio: Scholar athlete of the year (2019).College: University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.Favorite subject: Reading. "I feel like I'm at peace when I'm reading."Favorite musician: Tupac Shakur.Favorite book: "Sula" by Toni Morrison. Role model: LeBron James. "I feel like he embodies working hard and never giving up on your dreams."