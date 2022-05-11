Normandy: LaRon Wrice-Sullivan May 11, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Normandy LaRon Wrice-Sullivan Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 4.Sports: Basketball.Academic bio: National Honor Society.Activities: Designing clothes; basketball; music.College: Undecided.Goal: “I hope to open and maintain a successful business.”Favorite subject: Personal financeFavorite book: “STAT” series by Amar’e Stoudemire.Role model: “Myself, because I’ve seen the bad and good side and still manage to prosper.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Basketball Undecided Role Model Stat STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring