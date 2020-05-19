Normandy: Talijah Williams

Academic rank: 4.
Sports: Cross country, track, cheerleading.
Academic bio: 3.7 grade point average.
Athletic bio: Academic scholar (four years).
Activities: Fashion design, singing, hanging out with friends.
College: Missouri State University.
Goal: "I want to go to school for fashion design and continue into the fashion merchandising business.”
Favorite subject: Math. “It allows me to process information and gets me to think.”
Favorite book: “Divergent” by Veronica Roth.
Role model: “Ms. Green, my fashion teacher. She teaches the life of fashion. My daddy, too. He shows me life and no matter what is always here for guidance and advice.”
