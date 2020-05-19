Normandy: Talijah Williams
0 comments

Normandy: Talijah Williams

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Talijah Williams, Normandy

Talijah Williams, Normandy

Academic rank: 4.

Sports: Cross country, track, cheerleading.

Academic bio: 3.7 grade point average.

Athletic bio: Academic scholar (four years).

Activities: Fashion design, singing, hanging out with friends.

College: Missouri State University.

Goal: "I want to go to school for fashion design and continue into the fashion merchandising business.”

Favorite subject: Math. “It allows me to process information and gets me to think.”

Favorite book: “Divergent” by Veronica Roth.

Role model: “Ms. Green, my fashion teacher. She teaches the life of fashion. My daddy, too. He shows me life and no matter what is always here for guidance and advice.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports