Northwest Academy: Kali Snow

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Basketball (four years); volleyball (four years); soccer (one year); track and field (one year).
Academic bio: Public High League scholar athlete (four years); honor roll (eight semesters); dual enrolled in SLPS/Harris Stowe Program.
Athletic bio: Basketball: all-conference and all-district. Volleyball: all-conference.
Activities: Student ambassador; Washington University intern through St. Louis Internship Program; volunteer monthly for our community mobile market.
College, major: State Fair Community College, criminology.
Goal: “I plan on working my way up through law enforcement with my ultimate goal of becoming a criminal investigator.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Bluford Series.”
Role model: “I look up to people in law enforcement because they put their lives on the line every day putting others ahead of themselves. They do not have to choose this work but they do knowing they may not come home at the end of the day. They are selfless servants of the community and I hope as I progress in the field I can serve others as well.”