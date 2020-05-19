Northwest Academy: Keisha Watkins

Academic rank: 2.
Sports: Basketball, track and field, cross country, soccer.
Academic bio: Public High League All-Conference Scholar Athlete (2018, 2019, 2020); honor roll; Northwest Academy High Honors (2018, 2019, 2020).
Athletic bio: Basketball: Northwest Academy offensive player of the year (2019, 2020); first team all-conference (2019, 2020); all-district (2019, 2020); second team all-conference (2018); honorable mention all-conference (2017). Track: all-conference second team (2018, 2019). Cross country: all-conference second team (2018, 2019); honorable mention all-conference (2017).
Activities: Drawing, singing, dancing.
College: Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley.
Goal: “I am planning to major in exercise science/athletic training in college in order to become an athletic trainer either at the college level and/or the professional sports arena.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I love the use of numbers and the logic that goes with it. I have always had an easier time understanding math in comparison to other subjects.”
Favorite book: “Catch a Star" by Tamika Catchings. “This book has been my inspiration because she has faced many of the same challenges I have including our hearing impairment. Her journey through the challenges and her faith keeps me coming back to the book often.”
Favorite musician: Chris Brown.
Role model: “Tamika Catchings is a huge role model for me. When she personally invested her time last summer to meet with me one on one and actively listen to me that inspired me to keep pushing. Things have not been easy for me and for her to take time out of her busy schedule and sit down at her cafe to meet a kid from St. Louis that tells me she is a true down-to-earth person. Her inspiration has actually pushed me to pursue writing my own book geared toward teens and how to overcome adversity.”
