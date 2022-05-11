Northwest Cedar HIll: Anna Haas

Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes co-president; National Junior Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta; play flute in school concert band; church and youth group (work in nursery and help in children's department); mission trips locally, in surrounding states and in Canada and Mexico.
College: Central Methodist University.
Goal: “I hope to become an elementary teacher when I graduate from college. I love working with children and look forward to having the opportunity to work with them and teach them new skills.”
Favorite subject: Band. “I have played flute all four years of high school. I enjoy this class because it gives me an outlet to relieve stress from harder college classes I am taking. This class allows me to pursue other interests I have. I enjoy listening as each instrument works out their difficult pieces and it come together to create beautiful songs.”
Role model: “It is very difficult to pick one person that I consider to be a role model because there have been so many influential people in my life. One role model in my life is my Grandma Edith. She is one of the hardest-working people that I know and is always willing to serve others in whatever way she can. She worked as a public school teacher and supported my Papa in her role as a pastor's wife, teaching us how to love God and love others. She is constantly working in the background to make sure things are running smoothly and is always putting others above herself.”