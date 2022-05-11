 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northwest Cedar HIll: Anna Haas

  • 0
Northwest Cedar Hill Anna Haas

Northwest Cedar Hill Anna Haas

Sports: Wrestling, lacrosse, volleyball.

Academic bio: Bright Flight; Summa Cum Laude; A+ program.

Athletic bio: Wrestling: State qualifier (2022); all-conference sportsmanship. Volleyball: all-conference sportsmanship.

Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes co-president; National Junior Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta; play flute in school concert band; church and youth group (work in nursery and help in children's department); mission trips locally, in surrounding states and in Canada and Mexico.

College: Central Methodist University.

Goal: “I hope to become an elementary teacher when I graduate from college. I love working with children and look forward to having the opportunity to work with them and teach them new skills.”

Favorite subject: Band. “I have played flute all four years of high school. I enjoy this class because it gives me an outlet to relieve stress from harder college classes I am taking. This class allows me to pursue other interests I have. I enjoy listening as each instrument works out their difficult pieces and it come together to create beautiful songs.”

People are also reading…

Favorite book: “Fahrenheit 451.”

Role model: “It is very difficult to pick one person that I consider to be a role model because there have been so many influential people in my life. One role model in my life is my Grandma Edith. She is one of the hardest-working people that I know and is always willing to serve others in whatever way she can. She worked as a public school teacher and supported my Papa in her role as a pastor's wife, teaching us how to love God and love others. She is constantly working in the background to make sure things are running smoothly and is always putting others above herself.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK