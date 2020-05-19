Northwest Cedar Hill: Cody Poskin

Sports: Cross Country, track and field.
Academic bio: Northwest High: Important Person Awards; student of the month (Oct. 2019); Boys State delegate 2019; academic all-state (cross country, track and field); Future Business Leaders of America: personal finance (district winner, 2019; seventh at state, 2019); job interview (district winner, 2020); insurance and risk management (third, 2020).
Athletic bio: All-conference (2018); all-district (2017-2019); all-sectional (2019); Northwest High student-athlete of the month (Sept. 2017).
Activities: Student council; Future Business Leaders of America; Mu Alpha Theta; National Honor Society; St. Louis Blazers track club; Cedar Hill Peace Pantry; Our Lady Queen of Peace parish; Hobbies: Running, hiking, kayaking, biking, writing, investing, cutting grass (yes, I enjoy cutting grass).
College, major: University of Mississippi, finance and entrepreneurship.
Goal: "After graduating college I plan to return home and pursue a career as a financial advisor. I hope to help the people of my community lead happier and more financially secure lives. At the end of the day, all I really want is to make a positive impact in my community and live life without regrets.”
Favorite subject: English. “I love learning new vocabulary and using a variety of words and styles to express thoughts and emotions. Writing has always came naturally to me and I enjoy discovering myself through literature.”
Favorite book: "The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien.
Favorite musician: Maroon 5.
Role model: My parents. “They push me to be my absolute best and always support my endeavors 110 percent. I would be nowhere without my parents. Everything that I am is because of them.”
