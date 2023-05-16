Sports: Softball (four years); basketball (two years); track and field (four years).
Academic bio: Important Person Award; Renaissance Award; May student of the month; graduating Cum Laude; aademic all-state (four years).
Athletic bio: Softball: First team all-conference (twice); first team all-district; first team all-region; second team all-state; second team all-conference; second team all-district; sportsmanship award. Basketball: Program MVP; all-conference honorable mention. Track and field: Junior MVP.
Activities: National Honor Society treasurer; volunteer: local food pantry; middle school events; help coach youth softball team; also: play summer softball, attend personal strength and speed training; hobbies: enjoy spending time with family and hanging out with friends.
College: Jefferson College to play softball get associate's degree in exercise science. Plan to transfer to a four-year university to continue education and earn master's degree.
Favorite subject: Calculus. “I enjoy learning new things and taking on a challenge. The feeling of accomplishing a difficult math problem or making a connection within the numbers is rewarding.”
Favorite musician: Harry Styles.
Favorite book: “Grit” by Angela Duckworth.
Role model: My parents. “They work hard every day to make a great life for both of their children. Even though we don't get along at times, I know that they have every intention in the world to make me better whether it is in everyday life or in sports. I would not be where I am today or the person that I am without them. I appreciate every little thing that they do for me even if I don't express it all the time.”