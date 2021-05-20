Northwest Cedar Hill: Sarah Roth

Academic rank: Top 5 percent.
Sports: Softball, basketball.
Academic bio: Cum laude; honor roll.
Athletic bio: Softball: first team all-conference and all-district (four years); first team all-region (three years); second team all-state (2019); second team Post-Dispatch All-Metro (2020); state record for doubles in a season (25). Basketball: first team all-dsitrict and second team all-conference (2021); coaches choice player of the year.
Activities: Baseball manager; power puff.
College: Jefferson College.
Goal: “I hope to become a successful high school physical education teacher. I also plan on becoming a high school softball coach to share my passion with the sport.”
Favorite subject: Human anatomy and physiology.
Favorite book: “Unbroken.”
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Role model: “My parents because of the time, money and sacrifices they have made in order for me and my siblings to be successful. They have taught me to work for everything because nothing is going to be handed to you.”