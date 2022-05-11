Notre Dame: Abigail Love May 11, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Notre Dame Abigail Love Scholar Athlete Sports: Field hockey, wrestling, soccer, swimming.Academic bio: National Honor Society; Summa Cum Laude.Athletic bio: 110% award; MVP; defensive player of the year; most improved; Rebel award.Activities: Student council; Rebel Writers; art; knitting; sewing.College: Fontbonne University.Goal: “I want to be a veterinarian so I can stay connected with people while using my talent for science to help animals.”Favorite subject: Science. “I’ve always loved learning about the world in a level as deep as science can. The formulas and everything applies to the real world, which makes it even more interesting.” Favorite book: “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie. People are also reading… Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’ Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’ Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment Controversial radio host Bob Romanik dead at 72 Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month Role model: My mom. “She’s always so kind even though she has a ton on her plate.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Abigail Love Award Sport Literature STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring