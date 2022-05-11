 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Notre Dame: Abigail Love

Sports: Field hockey, wrestling, soccer, swimming.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Summa Cum Laude.

Athletic bio: 110% award; MVP; defensive player of the year; most improved; Rebel award.

Activities: Student council; Rebel Writers; art; knitting; sewing.

College: Fontbonne University.

Goal: “I want to be a veterinarian so I can stay connected with people while using my talent for science to help animals.”

Favorite subject: Science. “I’ve always loved learning about the world in a level as deep as science can. The formulas and everything applies to the real world, which makes it even more interesting.”

Favorite book: “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie.

Role model: My mom. “She’s always so kind even though she has a ton on her plate.”

