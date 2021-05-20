Notre Dame: Abigail Youngblood

Sports: Golf, basketball, soccer (four years in each).
Academic bio: Honor roll; Summa Cum Laude; National Honor Society; accepted into Honors Program at Southwest Baptist University.
Athletic bio: Soccer: second team all-conference; team captain. Basketball: leadership and most improved player awards
Activities: Future Investigators of America co-vice president; student council; Kairos leader; Vacation Bible School volunteer.
College, major: Southwest Baptist University, biology.
Goal: “I hope to become an orthopedic surgeon after graduating from college.”
Favorite subject: Science.
Favorite book: “The Selection” by Kiera Cass.
Favorite musician: Lee Brice.
Role model: My parents. “They have shown me what real sacrifice is. They have taught me some of the biggest lessons in life, and are always showing me how to be a better version of myself.”