Notre Dame: Abigail Youngblood
Sports: Golf, basketball, soccer (four years in each).

Academic bio: Honor roll; Summa Cum Laude; National Honor Society; accepted into Honors Program at Southwest Baptist University.

Athletic bio: Soccer: second team all-conference; team captain. Basketball: leadership and most improved player awards

Activities: Future Investigators of America co-vice president; student council; Kairos leader; Vacation Bible School volunteer.

College, major: Southwest Baptist University, biology.

Goal: “I hope to become an orthopedic surgeon after graduating from college.”

Favorite subject: Science.

Favorite book: “The Selection” by Kiera Cass.

Favorite musician: Lee Brice.

Role model: My parents. “They have shown me what real sacrifice is. They have taught me some of the biggest lessons in life, and are always showing me how to be a better version of myself.”

