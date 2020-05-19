Notre Dame: Zoey Vogel
Notre Dame: Zoey Vogel

Zoey Vogel, Notre Dame

Sports: Soccer, basketball.

Academic bio: Summa Cum Laude; National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; Straight A tickets; Rockhurst Breen Scholarship.

Athletic bio: Soccer: four-year varsity player; conference newcomer of the year (2017); all-conference honorable mention (2018); second team all-conference and all-district (2019); team captain (2019, 2020); Lou Fusz United Under-19 Missouri State Cup champion.

Activities: Notre Dame Ambassador and academic coach; art club; Future Investigator of America; Rebels Elite Basketball volunteer coach; vacation Bible school counselor.

College: Rockhurst University.

Goal: "Once receiving my bachelors in biology and attending dental school, I hope to pursue a successful career in the medical field as a dentist.”

Favorite subject: Biology. “I think it is interesting to learn about the body and how it functions.”

Favorite book: "The Help” by Kathryn Stockett.

Favorite musician: Luke Combs.

Role model: My parents. “I have always followed in their footsteps and they have encouraged me to always do my best, which has gotten me so far.”

