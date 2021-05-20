O’Fallon: Aubrey Mister

Academic rank: 74 of 563.
Sports: Basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: High Honor Roll (four years); Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Basketball: second team all-conference (2021). Soccer: second team all-conference (2018); second team All-Metro, first team all-conference, first team all-sectional (2019).
Activities: Help mother coach track at local junior high; help teach a religion class for eighth graders.
College, major: University of Memphis, English.
Goal: “I hope to become someone who is a good role model in every aspect of life. My entire life I have been surrounded by good role models who have shaped me into the person I am. Without these people in my life I wouldn't end up where I am right now and the life I have now is more than I could ever wish for. I want to return the favor by helping future generations be the best versions of themselves.”
Favorite subject: Psychology.
Favorite book: “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini.
Favorite musician: Taylor Swift.