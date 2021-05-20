 Skip to main content
O’Fallon: Aubrey Mister
O'Fallon: Aubrey Mister

Academic rank: 74 of 563.

Sports: Basketball, soccer.

Academic bio: High Honor Roll (four years); Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Basketball: second team all-conference (2021). Soccer: second team all-conference (2018); second team All-Metro, first team all-conference, first team all-sectional (2019).

Activities: Help mother coach track at local junior high; help teach a religion class for eighth graders.

College, major: University of Memphis, English.

Goal: “I hope to become someone who is a good role model in every aspect of life. My entire life I have been surrounded by good role models who have shaped me into the person I am. Without these people in my life I wouldn't end up where I am right now and the life I have now is more than I could ever wish for. I want to return the favor by helping future generations be the best versions of themselves.”

Favorite subject: Psychology.

Favorite book: “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini.

Favorite musician: Taylor Swift.

Role model: Both of my grandmothers. “For my entire life they have showed me nothing but unconditional love and support. They both worked extremely hard to raise families and give my parents lives that set them up to give me the life I have. I hope to be as hardworking and dedicated as they are.”

 Scholar Athlete
