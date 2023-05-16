Academic rank: 21 of 596.
Sports: Basketball, cheerleading.
Academic bio: Spanish Seal of Biliteracy; 2023 Illinois State Scholar; 2022 OTHS student of the month; 2019-23 OTHS Scholar Athlete; Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society (2023); National Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Basketball: Played for Class 4A regional champion team; Dick Bond Memorial Award; Southwestern Conference champion team (2023); USAFA Basketball Camp Camper of the Week; Harding Basketball Camp Mr. Defense Award; Harding Basketball Camp Camper of the Week (2002). Cheer: All-conference; OTHS Cheer Most Spirited; Co-Ed ICCA State Cheer Championship, fifth place; Soutwestern Conference, second place; IHSA state qualifier, fifth at sectionals (2022-23); Xperience Chicago Cheer Camp Cheerleader of the Day and Ultimate Back Spot Award (2022); IHSA state qualifier; third at sectionals; ICCA state, second place; Southwestern Conference champions (2021-22).
Activities: Senior class president; senior class t-shirt campaign lead; homecoming monarch; OTHS Racial Harmony Award; OTHS leadership council; Investment Club; Friends of Rachel; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Spanish Club officer; student council; OTHS Endeavors publication; Fairview Heights Church of Christ Youth Group. Volunteer: IHSA cheer sectionals; OTHS cheer tryouts; OTHS kids cheer camp coach; Fairview Heights Church of Christ children’s church; Fairview Heights Church of Christ Clothing Closet; Trunk or Treat; neighborhood block party; student council campus cleanup; 3 on 3 middle school referee.
College: Mississippi State University to major in education to be a middle school math teacher and basketball coach.
Favorite subject: Mathematics. “I enjoy both learning about math and solving the problems themselves. Learning about the subject is gratifying because the topics I am taught now in my highest level of math build on the knowledge I have accumulated for the past 12 years of school. Additionally, I typically just find the content I learn to be interesting. I also love solving math problems because of the awesome feeling of finding there right answer after working and thinking through a question or problem that challenges me.”
Favorite musician: SZA.
Favorite book: “The One and Only Ivan.”
Role model: “I try to emulate certain aspects about various people who have been in my life, whether this was my parents, teachers, older teammates, coaches and even certain peers. The one person who I can say is the perfect role model, though, is Jesus even if one doesn’t believe Christianity. He was humble and thought of others before Himself. He helped people who were outcast and ostracized feel like they mattered, doing so in spite of many who questioned it. He loved people, treating them with kindness and respect, even those who hated him and treated him poorly. These are all qualities that, religious or not, would make our world a better place and, thus, why I believe He is a great role model.”