O’Fallon Christian: Mercedes Schroer

Sports: Soccer, cross country, track & field, basketball.
Academic bio: English department award (ninth grade).
Athletic bio: Cross country: state champion and two-time runner up. Soccer: state champion, all-conference. Track and field: state champion.
Activities: National Honor Society; Eagle ambassador; JUMP camp counselor at St. Louis Family Church; volunteer: St. Louis Area Foodbank, St. Louis Family Church during winter to pack bags with groceries to give to people in need.
College, major: Miami University of Ohio.
Goal: “I want to go into the medical field, so I can help people.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “1984” by George Orwell.
Favorite musician: Waylon Jennings.
Role model: “My dad is one of the many role models in my life. He has helped shape me into the woman I am today and has prepared me for the journey ahead. He has taught me the importance of being a hard worker and standing up for my beliefs.”