Oakville: Amanda FitzWilliam

Academic rank: 9 of 400.
Sports: Softball, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: Summa Cum Laude; DECA state finalist (2019); DECA state qualifier (2020); FBLA state qualifier (2019, 2020); softball academic all-state (2019); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Softball: conference player of the year, first team all-state (2019); Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2019) and third team (2017); tied school record for home runs in a season; all-region (2017, 2018, 2019); all-conference (2016, 2017, 2018); first team all-district (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019). Basketball: all-district first team (2020); conference all-defensive team and honorable mention all-conference (2019); district champion (2018).
Activities: School activities: DECA, FBLA (vice president of Finance-2020), Spanish National Honor Society. Volunteer: Special Olympics basketball, middle school track meet.
College: Clemson University.
Goal: “I hope to become a successful human rights lawyer.”
Favorite subject: Business. “I have the best teachers and it has always interested me.”
Favorite book: “The Intelligent Investor” by Benjamin Graham.
Favorite musician: Kid Quill.
Role model: Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Because of her relentless passion for the law and contributions to society.”
