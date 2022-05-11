Oakville: Faith Kohm May 11, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oakville Faith Kohm Scholar Athlete Sports: Field hockey, basketball, soccer.Academic bio: Summa Cum Laude; Missouri Seal of Biliteracy.Athletic bio: Soccer: Second team all-conference; most outstanding player. Field hockey: First team all-conference. Basketball: Sportsmanship award.Activities: National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; Future Business Leaders of America.College: Drury University; will play soccer.Goal: “I want to become a physical therapist.” Favorite subject: Anatomy. “I have a big interest in science and sports medicine and want to become a physical therapist after college.”Favorite book: “The Maze Runner.”Role model: My grandpa. “He always has kind things to say about people. He’s been through a lot, yet has still accomplished a lot. He’s the most humble and supportive person I’ve met.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Business Leader Things Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring