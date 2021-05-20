Oakville: Katie Leeker

Sports: Field Hockey, basketball, swimming, soccer.
Academic bio: Summa Cum Laude; National Honor Society; four-year Oakville Scholar Athlete award; received the JournalismSTL Broadcast Excellence Award (sports feature).
Athletic bio: Three-sport high school athlete award. Field Hockey: team captain; first team all-conference (2020); second team all-conference (2019), honorable mention (2018); spirit of the game award; most improved award, 110 percent award. Soccer: team captain; defender of the year award; club soccer captain (six years).
Activities: School activities: Leadership student; Broadcast Line producer; student council. Volunteer: Queen of All Saints Church youth group member/retreat leader; Special Needs Soccer Association (SPENSA). Hobbies: Avid hiker and started a hiking blog (Instagram: @ktleekerhikes) during the pandemic, highlighting trails around St. Louis.
College: Fontbonne University.
Goal: “While I am still undecided on my major, I know that I want to pursue a career that allows me to help others and make a difference in the world. I have always enjoyed being a leader and looking for ways that I can make a positive impact.”
Favorite subject: English. “I have always loved reading and writing, and I have grown as a person inside the walls of my English classes at Oakville. My teachers encourage conversations within the classroom that spark learning and growth beyond what you find in a textbook.”
Favorite book: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand.
Favorite musicians: Taylor Swift; Ben Rector.
Role model: My brothers, Scott and Adam. “They were both highly successful during their high school careers, each taking significantly different paths. They inspired me to be my own person and dedicate my time and energy to the pursuits that interested me. Scott helps me recognize the importance of becoming a lifelong learner and has always taught me to do the things that I love and be authentically me no matter what anybody else thinks. Adam has shaped me into the athlete I am today by constantly challenging me and competing with me. He played the game of soccer with integrity and was always a leader on the field. His example has pushed me to be a better teammate, friend, and sister.”