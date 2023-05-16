Sports: Track and field, tennis, swimming and diving.
Academic bio: Honor roll (four years); GPA of 4.0 or higher (four years); straight-A grades (four years);-Oakville Academic Scholar Athlete; Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish; Ann Wagner Service Academy Nomination Recipient; United States Air Force Academy Appointment Recipient.
Athletic bio: Track and field: Five-time Class 5 all-state finisher (2022: high jump, second; pole vault, second; 100-meter hurdles, sixth; 2021: pole vault, second; high jump, third); multiple conference, district and sectional titles; Class 5 state qualifier, long jump (2022); Post-Dispatch All-Metro, vertical jumps (2021, 2022); Junior Olympics qualifier (2021); Great Southwest Team Missouri (2022); Nike Nationals three-event qualifier, championship division (2022). Diving: Two-time state qualifier (2020, 2021); all-state (fifth in 2020). Tennis: District participant (2022).
Activities: National Honor Society; student council; Family Career and Community Leaders of America; Soup Kitchen club; National Spanish Honor Society; Spanish Club; National Art Honor Society; Coffee Cart Crew; homecoming queen. Volunteer: Special Olympics; Rake and Run; car wash fundraisers; blood drive; canned food drive; Soup Kitchen Club Chef; fundraisers for local homeless and animal shelters; sewed pillows for cancer patient's seat belts; AAU track and field meet; Mehlville School District middle school track and field meet. Hobbies: Art; rock climbing; going to concerts; sewing; hanging out with friends; reading; watching movies; being in nature.
College: University of Kansas to competing in track and field and major in education.
Favorite subject: Art or sewing class. “I enjoy hands-on learning in which I am able to express my creativity.”
Favorite musician: Vampire Weekend
Favorite book: “Love, Rosie.”
Role model: My parents. “My dad was a professional baseball player and my mother has run three Boston Marathons, one of which was the Boston Marathon Bombing in 2013. My parents have taught me to dream big and work hard.”