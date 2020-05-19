O'Fallon Christian: Ryan Malzahn

Academic rank: 8.
Sports: Baseball, basketball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll.
Athletic bio: Baseball: newcomer of the year and second team all-conference as a freshman; first team all-conference and all-district as a sophomore and junior; team captain for three years; two-time silver slugger award recipient; team MVP.
Activities: Eagle ambassador; pep club leader.
College: Southeast Missouri State University.
Goal: "I hope to get a degree in sports management (maybe) and play baseball as long as I can.”
Favorite subject: Civics. “I enjoy learning about current events going on in our country.”
Favorite book: "The Bible.”
Favorite musician: Eric Church.
Role model: My dad. "He taught me how to work hard and he always believed in me.”
