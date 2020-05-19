O'Fallon Christian: Ryan Malzahn
Ryan Malzahn, O'Fallon Christian

Academic rank: 8.

Sports: Baseball, basketball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll.

Athletic bio: Baseball: newcomer of the year and second team all-conference as a freshman; first team all-conference and all-district as a sophomore and junior; team captain for three years; two-time silver slugger award recipient; team MVP.

Activities: Eagle ambassador; pep club leader.

College: Southeast Missouri State University.

Goal: "I hope to get a degree in sports management (maybe) and play baseball as long as I can.”

Favorite subject: Civics. “I enjoy learning about current events going on in our country.”

Favorite book: "The Bible.”

Favorite musician: Eric Church.

Role model: My dad. "He taught me how to work hard and he always believed in me.”

