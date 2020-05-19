O'Fallon: Logan Lowery
Logan Lowery, O'Fallon

Academic rank: 11 of 595.

Sports: Golf, basketball, baseball.

Academic bio: National Merit Letter of Commendation; AP Scholar; Commendation of Biliteracy in Spanish; OTHS student of the month; National Honor Society president; Spanish Honor Society; Rho Kappa Honor Society; Illinois State Scholar; 4-year scholar athlete; academic all-conference (golf, baseball); IL Association of Teachers of English prose contest winner; highest honor roll.

Athletic bio: Three-sport athlete all four years, earning 10 varsity letters. Golf: three-year team captain and MVP; 12th-place finish in Class 3A state tournament; Metro East Coaches Association Class 3A player of the year (2018, 2019); Southwestern Conference medalist (2018, 2019); first team all-conference (2017, 2018, 2019); regional team champion (2018); STLhighschoolsports.com athlete of the week. Basketball: co-captain; most improved player (2019); regional team champion (2020). Baseball: all-conference (2019); conference, regional, sectional team champion (2018).

Activities: OTHS leadership council; St. Nicholas Catholic Church lector; AJGA and IJGA/MAJGT summer golf tour member

College, major: Emory University, accounting.

Goal: “I hope to have a successful career as a college golfer, find a career that I enjoy and eventually live in the St. Louis area with a family as an adult.”

Favorite subject: Spanish. “It can be applicable outside of the classroom and I looked forward to going to class with one of my favorite teachers, Señor Sanchez.”

Favorite book: “The Last Shot” by John Feinstein.

Favorite musician: Lil Uzi Vert.

Role model: My brother, Quinn. “Our lives have been filled with athletic competition and he has brought out the best in me in many aspects of my life.”

