O'Fallon: Logan Lowery

Academic rank: 11 of 595.
Sports: Golf, basketball, baseball.
Academic bio: National Merit Letter of Commendation; AP Scholar; Commendation of Biliteracy in Spanish; OTHS student of the month; National Honor Society president; Spanish Honor Society; Rho Kappa Honor Society; Illinois State Scholar; 4-year scholar athlete; academic all-conference (golf, baseball); IL Association of Teachers of English prose contest winner; highest honor roll.
Athletic bio: Three-sport athlete all four years, earning 10 varsity letters. Golf: three-year team captain and MVP; 12th-place finish in Class 3A state tournament; Metro East Coaches Association Class 3A player of the year (2018, 2019); Southwestern Conference medalist (2018, 2019); first team all-conference (2017, 2018, 2019); regional team champion (2018); STLhighschoolsports.com athlete of the week. Basketball: co-captain; most improved player (2019); regional team champion (2020). Baseball: all-conference (2019); conference, regional, sectional team champion (2018).
Activities: OTHS leadership council; St. Nicholas Catholic Church lector; AJGA and IJGA/MAJGT summer golf tour member
College, major: Emory University, accounting.
Goal: “I hope to have a successful career as a college golfer, find a career that I enjoy and eventually live in the St. Louis area with a family as an adult.”
Favorite subject: Spanish. “It can be applicable outside of the classroom and I looked forward to going to class with one of my favorite teachers, Señor Sanchez.”
Favorite book: “The Last Shot” by John Feinstein.
Favorite musician: Lil Uzi Vert.
Role model: My brother, Quinn. “Our lives have been filled with athletic competition and he has brought out the best in me in many aspects of my life.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.