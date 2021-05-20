 Skip to main content
Okawville: Caleb Unverfehrt
Okawville: Caleb Unverfehrt

Academic rank: 3.

Sports: Basketball, baseball, cross country.

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; honor roll; selected to Boys' State.

Athletic bio: Cross country: best newcomer. Basketball: most improved player.

Activities: National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta; Student Leadership Team; FFA; Science Club; farmhand; Special Olympics volunteer. 

College: Illinois State University.

Goal: “I hope to run my family farm.”

Favorite subject: Agriculture. “I grew up on a family farm and agriculture has been and will always be a part of my life.”

Favorite book: “Where the Red Fern Grows.”

Favorite musician: Billy Currington.

Role model: My dad. “Growing up I wanted to have his job and I still plan to. He also worked hard every day of the year and was successful.”

