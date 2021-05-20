Okawville: Caleb Unverfehrt

Academic rank: 3.
Sports: Basketball, baseball, cross country.
Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; honor roll; selected to Boys' State.
Athletic bio: Cross country: best newcomer. Basketball: most improved player.
Activities: National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta; Student Leadership Team; FFA; Science Club; farmhand; Special Olympics volunteer.
College: Illinois State University.
Goal: “I hope to run my family farm.”
Favorite subject: Agriculture. “I grew up on a family farm and agriculture has been and will always be a part of my life.”
Favorite book: “Where the Red Fern Grows.”
Favorite musician: Billy Currington.
Role model: My dad. “Growing up I wanted to have his job and I still plan to. He also worked hard every day of the year and was successful.”