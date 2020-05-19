Okawville: Megan Cook

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Softball, track and field, cross country.
Academic bio: Valedictorian; Illinois State Scholar; highest honor roll; Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society; Illinois High School Association Scholastic Achievement (2019); National Honor Society; perfect attendance (two years); American Legion Voices of Democracy Essay Contest runner-up (2018); third place in Chemistry for ACES team (2019) runner-up in physics for ACES team (2020); runner-up in engineering graphics for ACES team (2020); third place in physics for WYSE team (2020).
Athletic bio: Track and field: sectional discus runner-up (2018) and champion (2019); All-South team (2019); Okawville MVP (2019), most improved (2018).. Cross country: state qualifier (2018, 2019); Okawville MVP (2019), hustle award (2018), most improved (2017); All-South team (2019).
Activities: ACES (WYSE); art club; choir; drama club; FCA; FFA; IHSA journalism; Mu Alpha Theta; Quill & Scroll; science club; Spanish club; student section; Timepiece; Tri-M. Volunteer: Collected hygienic and food items for victims of Hurricane Florence; tutoring; Special Olympics volunteer; "Comfort Critters" — collected stuffed animals for state and local police and first-responders, a dozen senior homes, and a children's home; trash cleanup along highway; assist junior high track practices.
College: Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Goal: “I would like to become a chemical engineer dedicated to finding better chemical alternatives to protect our environment.”
Favorite subject: History. “I love exploring aspects of the past and evaluating them more in depth, with interesting lessons to learn from them.”
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Favorite musician: Ariana Grande.
Role model: My mom. “She taught me that I am capable of succeeding in challenges if I put forth the dedication as well as the importance of speaking my mind.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.