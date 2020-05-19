Okawville: Megan Cook
Okawville: Megan Cook

Megan Cook, Okawville

Megan Cook, Okawville

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Softball, track and field, cross country.

Academic bio: Valedictorian; Illinois State Scholar; highest honor roll; Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society; Illinois High School Association Scholastic Achievement (2019); National Honor Society; perfect attendance (two years); American Legion Voices of Democracy Essay Contest runner-up (2018); third place in Chemistry for ACES team (2019) runner-up in physics for ACES team (2020); runner-up in engineering graphics for ACES team (2020); third place in physics for WYSE team (2020).

Athletic bio: Track and field: sectional discus runner-up (2018) and champion (2019); All-South team (2019); Okawville MVP (2019), most improved (2018).. Cross country: state qualifier (2018, 2019); Okawville MVP (2019), hustle award (2018), most improved (2017); All-South team (2019).

Activities: ACES (WYSE); art club; choir; drama club; FCA; FFA; IHSA journalism; Mu Alpha Theta; Quill & Scroll; science club; Spanish club; student section; Timepiece; Tri-M. Volunteer: Collected hygienic and food items for victims of Hurricane Florence; tutoring; Special Olympics volunteer; "Comfort Critters" — collected stuffed animals for state and local police and first-responders, a dozen senior homes, and a children's home; trash cleanup along highway; assist junior high track practices.

College: Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Goal: “I would like to become a chemical engineer dedicated to finding better chemical alternatives to protect our environment.”

Favorite subject: History. “I love exploring aspects of the past and evaluating them more in depth, with interesting lessons to learn from them.”

Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Favorite musician: Ariana Grande.

Role model: My mom. “She taught me that I am capable of succeeding in challenges if I put forth the dedication as well as the importance of speaking my mind.”

