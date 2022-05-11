 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Okawville: Raegan Luechtefeld

Academic rank: 9 of 40.

Sports: Basketball, softball, cross country.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta Honors Society; Quill and Scroll International Honor Society; high honor roll.

Athletic bio: Cross country: State qualifier. Basketball: All-South honorable mention (2019); Lady Rocket award; hustle award.

Sunday School teacher at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ; drama club; student leadership team; FCA; student council; science club; Spanish club. Volunteer: food pantry, Special Olympics.

College: Murray State University.

Goal: “I hope to become a nurse practitioner and make a difference in others’ lives.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy. “I find the human body extremely interesting and I cannot wait to study it further in college.”

Favorite book: “The Red Tent.”

Role model: My grandma. “She used to be a nurse and I admire how accepted she makes everyone feel. She always puts others before herself and is so happy.”

