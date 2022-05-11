Okawville: Raegan Luechtefeld May 11, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Okawville Raegan Luechtefeld Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 9 of 40.Sports: Basketball, softball, cross country.Academic bio: National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta Honors Society; Quill and Scroll International Honor Society; high honor roll.Athletic bio: Cross country: State qualifier. Basketball: All-South honorable mention (2019); Lady Rocket award; hustle award.Activities:Sunday School teacher at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ; drama club; student leadership team; FCA; student council; science club; Spanish club. Volunteer: food pantry, Special Olympics. College: Murray State University.Goal: “I hope to become a nurse practitioner and make a difference in others’ lives.”Favorite subject: Anatomy. “I find the human body extremely interesting and I cannot wait to study it further in college.” People are also reading… Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’ With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’ Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month Controversial radio host Bob Romanik dead at 72 Favorite book: “The Red Tent.”Role model: My grandma. “She used to be a nurse and I admire how accepted she makes everyone feel. She always puts others before herself and is so happy.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Club United Church Of Christ Human Body Sport Education School STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring